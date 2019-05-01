Bengaluru Traffic Police launch crackdown on footpath encroachers

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the past one week, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), has launched a crackdown on footpath encroachers across the city. Over the past one week, pavements in areas including Cubbon Park, Whitefield, HSR layout, KG Halli, Madiwala, City market, Kengeri and other places have been cleared of encroachments.

According to BTP officers, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Harishekaran P, recently issued orders to clear footpaths of vehicle, carts, debris, garbage and food trucks. “These encroachments were proving to be a big nuisance for pedestrians. There was no space for them to walk. Many a time, their life would be at stake as they walked on the roads. This drive will help prevent accidents and make the city pedestrian friendly,”Harishekaran told The New Indian Express.

Reacting to the instructions, traffic police cleared as many as 3,805 footpath encroachments between 23 April and 28 April. Encroachments cleared include vehicles, carts and shops. According to statistics provided by BTP 2,514 vehicles, found parked on footpaths were towed away and 791 footpath encroachments were cleared. Also, 500 bikers riding on foothpaths were caught and fined during the drive.

A police officer said that on 28 April, there were zero footpath encroachments in the jurisdiction of 21 traffic police stations under east division. In the west division, the number of encroachments has come down from 450 to 121, while in the north, the number has dipped from 71 to 7.

“We have been carrying out a continuous drive. It is going on at a rapid race. Under Adugodi traffic police station limits we found a lot of encroachers totalling around 185. Now it is zero. After carrying out regular drives the entire traffic east division had a nil encroachment day,” said Dr KV Jagadeesh, DCP Traffic East.

In order to make the drive even more effective, the police is also open to the idea of citizens sending them pictures of violations or tagging them on Twitter if they find any encroachments. The drive has also earned the BTP praise from residents. “Near Halasuru there were a lot of encroachments, now I see that they have all disappeared. Thanks to BTP,” said Reema Roy, a techie from Ulsoor.