Chilli bomb: Soon hitting Rs100 a kg

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The common man is feeling the burn of green chillies in a different way. It’s not the pungent flavours but the prices of chillies that are soaring in this season of drought. This potent culinary essential in Indian dishes is expected to touch Rs 100 for a kilo in the retail market in the coming days. Thanks to the crippling water crisis in the areas where chilli is grown, wholesale prices have already crossed Rs 50 per kg.

In Karnataka, green chillies are largely grown in Arkalgud and Holenarasipur of Hassan district, Anekal in Bengaluru Rural district, Haveri, Ballari, Dharwad and also Mysuru district. This season, with no rains, the yield has come down drastically. Normally, the crop takes at least 90 days for harvest, but this year, the output has fallen drastically, said horticulture department officials.

Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) Managing Director Prasad, told The New Indian Express that in the wholesale market, green chillies are currently sold at Rs 45-50 per kg. “The HOPCOMS gets chillies from Chikkaballapur, Anekal and Kolar where farmers mainly depend on borewells. But with the harsh summer, the ground water table too has come down. This has resulted in lesser yields,’’ he said.

At Bengaluru’s KR Market in Kalasipalya, where green chillies are sold at wholesale prices, Abdul Rehman a trader said he used to get 50 kg of green chillies from Anekal every day. Now the supply has dropped to 30 kg. The price was Rs 22 per kg which has now increased to Rs 50 — more than double.“This is the price at which we are selling to retailers. The farmlands in Anekal have dried up,” he explained.

Raju, another trader at the market, said that Karnataka has not been able to meet the demand for green chillies due to the prevailing drought. “We are getting supplies mostly from Odisha. It takes 2-3 days for supplies to reach us. Earlier, it was coming from Andhra Pradesh. But farmers there too are facing similar drought situation. Under the hot sun, many times, green chillies will rot. With lesser yield locally and getting it from a faraway place, the price will naturally shoot up. Every day, Kalasipalya receives four-five truckloads of chillies, each carrying about eight tonnes,’’ he said.

Shekar, who runs a retail store in Chandra Layout, sells green chillies at Rs 95 per kg. “Nobody buys green chillies in bulk from us, we sell at Rs 25 for 250 grams. Green chillies are needed every day and people will not stop buying them even if prices go up, but they may buy lesser,’’ he added.