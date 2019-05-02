FANI effect: Trains to and fro Bengaluru cancelled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Southwestern railways on Wednesday announced a list of trains that will be affected due to cyclonic storm Fani expected to make landfall on Friday. In a statement, the railways said 10 trains will be cancelled and another will be diverted on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Here's a list of disruptions

CANCELLATION: -

Trains cancelled on Thursday (May 2)

*Howrah – Yesvantpur Express (Train No. 12863)commencing journey from Howrah

*Yesvantpur – Howrah Express (Train No. 12246) commencing journey from Yesvantpur.

*Yesvantpur – Howrah Express (Train No. 22888) commencing journey from Yesvantpur.

*Vasco – Da- Gama – Howrah Express (Train No. 18048)commencing journey from Vasco – Da- Gama.

*KSR Bengaluru – Bhubaneswar Express (Train No. 18464) commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru.

*Yesvantpur – Howrah Express (Train No. 12864)commencing journey from Yesvantpur.



Trains cancelled on Friday (May 3)

*Bhubaneswar – KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No. 18463) commencing journey from Bhubaneshwar

* Howrah – Yesvantpur Express (Train No. 12245) commencing journey from Howrah

*Howrah – Mysuru Express (Train No. 22817) commencing journey from Howrah

*Puri – Yesvantpur Express (Train No. 22883) commencing journey from Puri.

*Yesvantpur – Muzaffarpur Express (Train no. 15227) commencing journey from Yesvantpur on Wednesday was also cancelled.



DIVERSION: -

Bengaluru Cantonment – Guwahati Express (Train No. 12509) commencing journey from Guwahati on Thursday will be diverted to run via Vizianagaram, Titlagarh, Jharsuguda.