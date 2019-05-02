Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Groundwater near Kumudvathi depleting fast’

The Kumudvathi river originates 50 km away from Bengaluru. It is a tributary of the Arkavathi River and originates from the Shivagange hills in Nelamangala taluk.

Published: 02nd May 2019

The survey team during their research near Kumudvathi river | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as several parts of Bengaluru are hit by water crisis, the Kumudvathi river basin and its adjoining villages are affected by ground water depletion, posing a scary scenario of the river drying up.
A geologist and his team of 20 students have researched the basin and came to a shocking conclusion that development activities in adjoining areas of the basin had led to increased use of water, and the vanishing streams of the river was the reason behind the water getting depleted.

The Kumudvathi river originates 50 km away from Bengaluru. It is a tributary of the Arkavathi River and originates from the Shivagange hills in Nelamangala taluk.In 2012, the river was completely drying up, and the adjoining villages faced a severe water crisis. Art of Living took up activity and through the CSR funds managed to rejuvenate the river in 2015 by constructing boulders, recharge wells, and recharge borewells to harvest the rain water. But now, the river and the adjoining areas are back to facing the same issues of water depletion.

About 20 students in their final year in Master of Science in Geology from Bangalore University, conducted the study on the Kumudavathi river basin and its adjoining villages, led by Dr T J Renuka Prasad, Professor in Department of Geology.

“It is noticed that the villages are again facing water scarcity issues and the river was closely getting into the state of water depletion. They (Art Of Living) called upon us and asked us to carry out a survey. They had used methods to rejuvenate the lake, but in places which didn’t have  artificial structures, the water levels were low “ said Prasad.

“The vanishing of the streams in the river is the reason behind the water getting depleted. People around here are growing more paddy on lands or even in valleys and they in turn need more water which is depleting the water here,” he said.The team has encouraged farmers and locals in the areas on the best practices.

Tips to save water

Rain water harvesting.
Maintenance of water level, without going into the construction of borewells
Planting of trees
Safe yield method adoption
Making cisterns to store water
More cattle- rearing places should come up as water-holding capacity is more

