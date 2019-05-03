Often called for parade, rowdy approaches court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Notorious rowdy Sunil Kumar alias Silent Sunila has filed a writ petition in the high court against additional commissioner of police (crime) Alok Kumar and the secretary of the home department. In his petition, Sunil stated that he was being called for rowdy parade often and also insulted by the police officers in central crime branch (CCB). The court heard his petition filed on April 22 and passed an interim order on April 26. However, according to his advocate Anees Ali Khan, he is yet to receive the interim order from the court.

In the recent rowdy parade on April 12, Alok Kumar had given strict warning to Sunil when he was staring at him. Kumar was heading the rowdy parade to ensure that the rowdies don’t indulge in any anti-social activities during the elections. When Kumar was inquiring about Sunil’s present activities, his body language was not proper. Kumar then asked him to stand properly, but he started staring at Kumar. Subsequently Kumar had asked his sub-ordinates to detain Sunil and interrogate him thoroughly about his activities and book a case on him if necessary.

Sunil in his petition told the court that he was left late at night and asked to appear before them for the next three days. He was then harassed.