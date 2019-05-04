27-year-old software engineer ends life by jumping from eighth-floor balcony

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old software engineer committed suicide by jumping from the balcony of her apartment on the 8th floor, in SNN Raj Serenity apartments in Begur Main Road on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Seema Singh, who hails from Satna district in Madhya Pradesh. She was married to Pushpendra Singh, who is also techie in a private firm.

The deceased’s parents alleged that her husband was harassing her over a trivial issue which led her to take this extreme step.

The police said the incident took place around 12.30 am when the couple quarrelled over an issue. Seema went inside the bedroom and then jumped from the balcony.

A security guard alerted Begur Police who rushed to the spot where she fell and inspected it.

Seema’s father Prabath Singh alleged that she was upset over being frequently harassed by her husband.

Based on the allegations by her kin, Pushpendra has been taken into custody for questioning, said the police.