‘Today, staying healthy is the priority’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:

When are you happiest at work?

As a chef, I love to accept new challenges and approaches for creation. I always felt happy to exceed customer expectations and being a part of their joy and celebrations.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

Food and wine perfectly complement each other by enhancing each other’s value. One helpful trick for pairing dessert and wine is to match the colour of the wine with the colour of the dessert. Light-coloured wines like sauternes go well with custards and vanilla-based dishes.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

Accidents do happen during operations and transportation of food. But the biggest disappointment was when I had to set up the most exclusive hi-tea buffet, but the entire trolley fell on the floor during transportation and nothing was left for setup. I had worked almost three sleepless nights to ensure everything goes well.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I do avoid ordering dishes, which is deep-fried and oily. I am very particular about the ingredient used in dishes, which is close to nature.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself?

Candies, toffee and marshmallow, fondant, caramel.



Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

My favourite restaurant in each category is different. I do remember the mesmerising experience in Hong Kong with Gordon Ramsay at Maze Grill but I like to try ingenious regional dishes. Another one in the list is K&K Pan Indian cuisine by ITC Hotels. I like the spice blend which is balanced and not just spicy.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.

Being a pastry chef, I am very passionate and particular about scaling ingredients. I do not remember any recipe mess but have faced small challenges like Salted Caramel, which became too salty, once we forgot to add yeast in dough making, etc.



What is the best recent food trend?

Recent trend is bringing back the classics with modern touch and appearance. Today, keeping healthy is the priority. Desserts and beverages are bringing cutting-edge technology in presentation, styling and appearance, with versatility complimenting flavours with no boundaries left.

– Chef Arvind, Academic Director of Whitecaps International Pastry School of Arts

