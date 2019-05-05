Home Cities Bengaluru

Orphaned children have a memorable day at Kempegowda International Airport

Between the ages of 4 to 18, those taken on the outing comprised 25 girls and 25 boys raised at the orphanage, run by NGO Reaching Hands. 

Published: 05th May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “It was a wonderful surprise for us. I really did not expect to actually get inside an aircraft. I even got to sit on the pilot’s seat,” says an excited Prem Kumar after being taken to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and being allowed to board a flight this week.  
Kumar is among 49 other children of `New Home’, an orphanage in Buddigere, who got too see the inside of an aeroplane on Tuesday. Between the ages of 4 to 18, those taken on the outing comprised 25 girls and 25 boys raised at the orphanage, run by NGO Reaching Hands. 

Though the stringent security clearances meant the aircraft could not take off, nevertheless it was a rare experience for them. Prem, a II PUC student at HMR PU College, aspires to become a chartered accountant. “I have always wanted to fly one day. I learned how the inside of a plane really looks like only today,” he said. 

The ‘Santa Claus’ who handed around chocolates and badges to all on board was something he loved, along with the samosas, Gulab Jamuns, cakes, kachoris and juices they were treated to inside the airport later. “I am waiting for my college to reopen to share this unique experience with my classmates,” said Prem. 

Nine-year-old S Bindu, who studies at Light House Academy International School, says, “It was such a new experience for us. It is the first time I stepped into a plane and sat on the front seat!”
Chaitra H recalls being taken inside the airport when she was 7-years-old. “It was very exciting and I am really very happy whenever I think of it.”

Co-ordinator of New Home P V Santhosh said, “We merely told them we will go near the airport. Entry inside the flight was not disclosed to anyone. It was such a joy to see delight on their faces.”
A representative of the airline said as part of their CSR activities they had visited the orphanage on May 23. “When interacting with them, a few said they wanted to become pilots or crew on board. So, we decided to surprise them with this trip after taking all necessary clearances. With Tuesday afternoon shut down for maintenance every week, we decided to use this time for the kids,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport Orphaned children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp