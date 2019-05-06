Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL mulls safer flooring for Metro stations

This is in light of a general concern that the existing, shiny granite floor at stations in Phase-I might be slippery

View of terminal of Namma Metro train at Baiyappanahalli in Bangalore - KPN

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is examining the possibility of laying a different kind of flooring for its stations falling under Metro Phase-II. This is in light of a general concern that the existing, shiny granite floors of Phase-I might be slippery. P Janardhan, a 38-year-old manager of a private firm, had even suffered a compound fracture on his right hand after falling down at Magadi Road Metro station recently. He had filed an FIR against the Metro station manager. He was at the BMRCL office last week to urge its senior officials to replace the flooring.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told TNIE, “The flooring in our stations is similar to the ones in airports, malls and other Metro stations in the country. We have 4 lakh commuters travelling daily and have not received complaints about it. However, BMRCL is open to the possibility of an improvised surface in the next phase. We are checking if a different kind of flooring can be provided for Phase-II stations.” He ruled out the possibility of providing grip mats or anti-slip mats. Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, A S Shankar said, “If we use mats, dust would accumulate under them and it could affect commuters’ health.”

TNIE spoke to a number of regular commuters across stations to understand their experience. The opinion was divided about the flooring. Vidya Shankar, a government employee, who takes the Metro from Vijay Nagar Metro station to Kempe Gowda Metro Station, insists the Metro has helped her. “However, I need to be very careful inside the station. I always hold the grill when using the stairs or I walk very slowly in the concourse area as I feel the floor is a bit slippery. I frequently think that with the developments in technology and many options available, some kind of firm slabs need to be used,” she said.

Bacche Gowda, on-board a train to Baiyappanahalli, says, “I find the stations fantastic and have never slipped even though I use the Metro frequently. Why are people running to board a train when it approaches. Those who hurry like this will fall.”

Monica, a PUC student, says, “I do not feel the ground inside is firm and I wear hard boots whenever I use the Metro.”

A Home Guard at one of the Metro stations said, “The portion beyond the yellow line, towards the train tracks, also has granite which is rough. There is no problem there. However, the station area and most of the platforms have finer granite flooring which is slippery.”

A senior housekeeping staffer says that the automated floor scrubbers at the Metro stations use chemicals and water for cleaning.

