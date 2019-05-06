Home Cities Bengaluru

Rash drivers risk life and limb on Airport Road for thrill of fast ride

In four months, 19 two-wheeler riders have been injured while three have lost their lives.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Two-wheelers zoom past on their bikes on Bellary Road which leads to the international airport in Bengaluru | Pandarinath B

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The freedom to break free on the six-lane road leading to the Kempegowda International Airport is proving to be an irresistible temptation for many youngsters with hi-end bikes suffocated by the City’s traffic.

Within four months, 19 two-wheeler riders have been injured and three have lost their lives on this road. The sheer exhilaration of being able to zoom even over 200 km on a hi-end bike along this road without any signals enroute has ensured life and limb are at stake for these daredevils.

Almost 99 per cent of them are not heading to the airport but are just riding on this road to enjoy the ride and make a U-turn just before the airport, said a cop. “Some surge ahead to impress girlfriends on their pillion but many youngsters do it for the sheer thrill of riding together,” said an airport employee who uses the road. Apart from racing, the road has now emerged as a popular spot for carrying out wheelies too, he added.

A top police officer told The New Indian Express that it was risky for traffic cops to even attempt to stop these racers. “How do you stop someone who is making a dash at 210 km per hour?” he queries. “It would be a threat to one’s life to even stop such a rider, the officer added.  

Due to the rush to catch flights by many, particularly the number of VIPs who use the route to reach airport, no kind of barricading to slow down speed, can be done here, the cop adds.

A representative at the Aster Airport Medical Centre adjacent to the airport terminal, said injuries to skin and limbs due to rash driving were becoming frequent on the road. “In some of the cases, the rider has driven so fast that the clothes on one’s person are in shreds when they fall on the road due to the impact of this. Since we are the nearest hospital around, they invariably land up here,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), P Harishekharan said, “It is alarming if you look at the statistics as 19 injuries and three deaths have taken place within just four months. We had 44 injuries and six deaths for the entire 2018. We will concentrate on putting more cops there to ensure a deterrent to such rash driving.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport Rash driving

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp