Infants bear the brunt of hard water supply in Bengaluru

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The presence of hard water in a few areas in Bengaluru is causing one out of five infants to suffer from eczema, according to doctors. Hard water has been linked to higher rates of eczema in babies, compared to those in soft water areas. Doctors have observed patients in Whitefield, C V Raman Nagar, Nandini Layout, Kadugodi and K R Puram, where people get hard water supply.

Dr Sravya Tipirneni, consultant dermatologist and cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield said, “If you live in a hard water area, it might be a good idea to use a mild, liquid baby cleanser or use sensitive, fragrance-free baby wipes. These products are very gentle and should not upset the natural chemical balance of your baby’s skin. Also, infants less than one-year-old often have widely-distributed eczema. The skin is often dry, scaly and red, with small scratch marks made by sharp baby nails. The cheeks of infants are often the first spot to be affected by eczema.”

Within a few weeks of birth, a baby’s skin surface changes from neutral pH to an acid pH. This acidic film on the surface of the skin is called the acid mantle. It acts as a barrier to protect a baby’s skin. Soft water also has an acidic pH whereas hard water has an alkaline pH.

Living in a hard water area may disturb the acid mantle of the baby’s skin and dry it out. Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, lead senior neonatologist and pediatrician, Aster CMI Hospital said, “Hard water not only harms adults, but also harms children. Although minerals are beneficial if taken in normal quantity, however, excess of them can cause diseases in babies.” Calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium are some of the common minerals which are found in hard water, but sulfates, nitrates, and fluorides in the water are more harmful than magnesium, calcium and other common minerals. Furthermore, if minerals like fluoride are taken in high quantity, then it can cause fluorosis.

High levels of fluoride in water can cause skeletal deformities, dental problems in children and can even make them crippled.