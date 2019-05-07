Property dispute: Residents allege attack by HM Builders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An ongoing court tussle between residents of an apartment in JP Nagar and the builders, got nasty on Monday after a group of men, allegedly including staff employed by the builder, barged into the apartment and beat up the security guards and ill-treated residents. Panicked residents called the police and a Hoysala patrol rushed to the spot to stop the fight. According to Aleem, a resident of HM Tambourine Apartments, two security guards and a member of the society’s management association were injured.

“The staff of HM Constructions and anti-social elements assaulted them. Some of the women, children and senior citizens were also threatened by the gang. The company plans to use land adjacent to the apartment to construct a new building and residents have dissented to this. A legal battle has been going on for the last two years,” said Aleem.

He said the court had directed the builders to only utilise land that belonged to them. Members of the association later approached the Puttenahalli police to file a case and the cops booked a person named Ravi and his associates on charges of trespassing and allegedly attacking few people. The project, located on Kanakpura road, has 5 towers with 11 floors each and houses 242 units. The total project area is 3.80 acres for the first phase.

When TNIE contacted HM Builders, they confirmed the incident but denied any assault had taken place. “We are constructing the project as per the approved sanction plan by the authorities. Every customer of the HM Tambourine project was informed of the future development of Phase II, during the sale and they had agreed for the same, which is documented and registered,” said a spokesperson for the HM Group.