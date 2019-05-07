Tumakuru boy tops state with 498/500, four toppers from city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five students from Karnataka carved a name for themselves among the top 97 students who scored more than 497 out of 500, in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examination, whose results were out on Monday. Students were pleasantly surprised when the results were announced earlier than expected, with the Board giving a tentative date in the third week of May.

Thirteen students topped in the country, with a score of 499 out of 500 -- eight in Uttar Pradesh, two in Rajasthan, one each in Haryana, Punjab and Kerala. In Karnataka, Yashas D from Vidyavaridhi International School Huliyar, Tumakuru, was the state topper with 498 out of 500. Those who scored 497 are Aishwarya Hariharan Iyer and Naladala Disha Chowdary from Presidency School, Bengaluru, Prithvi P Shenoy from Vidyaniketan Public School, Bengaluru, and K V Pranav from Sri Chaitanya Techno School, JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

The Chennai centre, which Karnataka is a part of, registered a pass percentage of 99, which was fairly above the national average of 91.10 per cent. Thiruvananthapuram topped the table with a pass percentage of 99.85. The overall pass percentage in the country was up by 4.40 per cent over last year’s 86.70 per cent. While girls fared better than boys by by 2.31 per cent, transgender students clocked 94.74 pass percentage.

The students’ marks cards and other documents will be lodged in their digilocker accounts, created by the Board.The results were declared in a record 38 days after the exam, as opposed to 55 days in 2017-18. This year, the exam concluded on March 29. Students can apply for revaluation by 5pm on May 24 and 25, on cbse.nic.in at `500 per paper.

Yashas D

Vidyavaridhi International Residential School, Tumakuru (498/500)

I used to study every day. If I had doubts, I would clarify them the very next day. Once in three days, I would have group discussions with my friends. I used to study up to midnight sometimes and sleep for six hours a day.

K V Pranav

Shri Chaitanya e-Techno School, JP Nagar (497/500)

I studied for an hour every day after school. I attended school even during the boards to clear my doubts. I did not take any tuition classes. My sister helped me with studies whenever I had doubts. I want to take up

PCMB and pursue medicine.

Prithvi P Shenoy

Vidyaniketan Public School, Ullal Road (497/500)

My mantra to acing the exams was looking up additional information on various topics over the internet. I paid attention to what was taught in school and did not need tuition classes. I now plan to write NEET-UG in 2021.

Naladala Choudhary

Presidency School, Bangalore South (497/500)

I studied for 2-3 hours during school days and 5-6 hours during holidays. I want to follow my father’s footsteps by pursuing medicine in future. As soon as my little brother got to know my results, he gave me a tight hug. That made my day.

Aishwarya Iyer

Presidency School, Bangalore South (497/500)

I intensively prepared for the exams. I did a lot of additional reading too. I will probably pursue research in quantum physics but I am also terribly inclined towards literature. I might pursue literature too.



100% success for first batch of GIIS

Bengaluru: The first batch of Class X in CBSE at Global Indian International School, Whitefield, secured a 100 percent pass percentage. Zaiba Sadad Kanekal topped with 94.8%, followed by Shruti Mukundu Dinesh scoring 94.6% and Yamini Maroo, and Anushka Vinay Kumar securing 94.4% each. Twelve out of 44 students scored more than 90% and the class average was 82.15%.

CMR students shine in CBSE results

Bengaluru: As many as seven students of CMR National Public School, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar campus secured more than 95 per cent marks in the CBSE board examination for Class 10. While Aniruddha Das scored 97 per cent, Twisha T S and Cahndreya Pathak got 96.4 % marks. Tejaswini M, Tarushi Thakur, Raghav Sarda and E Sai Varshitha got 95.4% marks.