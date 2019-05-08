Home Cities Bengaluru

Consumer forum comes to the rescue of duped visa firm clients

A city-based consumer forum ordered Udaan India Pvt Ltd,  a visa facilitation company, to pay over `1.25 lakh for not getting transit visas for clients abroad.

Published: 08th May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based consumer forum ordered Udaan India Pvt Ltd,  a visa facilitation company, to pay over Rs 1.25 lakh for not getting transit visas for clients abroad.

According to the order, Udaan India Private Limited has to pay Rs 65,188 with 12 per cent interest from March 4, 2018 to the complainants — Payal Kesharwani and Manju Keshari — residents of Marathahalli. This amount is towards purchasing fresh tickets from Madrid to Mumbai to Bengaluru.  In addition to this, Udaan has to pay Rs 60,000. It includes Rs 25,000 for inconvenience caused, Rs 25,000 for damages and Rs 10,000 for litigation expenses.

In the order, the Bangalore Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, comprising president H R Srinivas and member D Suresh observed that it’s quite natural that the complainants have suffered humiliation. It also highlighted how the complainants suffered both physically and mentally. According to the complaint, they availed the service to obtain Schengen visa to go to Spain by paying Rs 17,050 on January 27, 2018. They booked the ticket from Madrid (Spain) to  Mumbai via London, where they had to change the aircraft.

However, Udaan never intimated to apply for a transit visa through UK, as their return flight to Mumbai  from  Madrid  was via London. Since they did not have a transit visa, they were denied boarding in Madrid on March 4, 2018 and their luggage was taken for transportation.

“It was very embarrassing, that too in a foreign country to be without a visa. There was confusion at the airport also as the checked-in baggage was not off loaded and as a result we had to spend that night in a Madrid hotel without our luggage. It was frustrating,” the complainants claimed. The complainants have also stated that due to the negligence and carelessness of Udaan, they could not return to India and Bengaluru in time.   They had to spend Rs 70,000 to book new flight tickets to India via Brussels. As in the European country, no transit visa is required for a room at a hotel. The complainants landed at Mumbai on March 6, 2018 and reached Bengaluru on the same day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udaan India Pvt Ltd visas
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp