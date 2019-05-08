Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops launch manhunt for suspicious Metro visitor

On Tuesday, TV channels aired the video of the incident, which went viral.

Published: 08th May 2019 07:03 AM

The man tried to enter the Kempegowda station on Monday evening and left when the security questioned him about the contents of his bag | pandarinath b

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police are on the hunt for a man, wearing a ‘thawb’ or ‘dishdasha’, the long flowing garment worn in Arab countries, carrying a bag with him. The man, caught on video, tried to enter the Kempegowda Metro station on Monday evening and left when the security questioned him about the contents of his bag.

On Tuesday, TV channels aired the video of the incident, which went viral. The Upparpet police then formed a special team to look for the man. According to a senior police officer, the unidentified man reached the security barrier at the Metro station around 7.30 PM. “The guard questioned the man about the contents of the bag,” the police officer said. The man replied with the word ‘paisa’ and started moving away from the station entrance. The guard immediately called a Hoysala patrolling team but the man had managed to leave by the time they arrived.

On Tuesday, a team, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level officer spread across the city and checked bus stands, railway stations and hotels. However, they could not find him.
All police stations have now been alerted to trace him.

TAGS
Kempegowda Metro station bengaluru metro
