Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Disciplining a child is not the same as punishing them’

There’s a vast difference between the two. In the former you give them a skill, a lesson to be better in the future.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Om Swami

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If your objective is to teach a child a lesson, punishing them in an unpredictable manner is certainly not going to achieve that. You may force them to behave in a certain way but that is going to have a temporary effect. The act of disciplining a child is not the same as punishing them.

There’s a vast difference between the two. In the former you give them a skill, a lesson to be better in the future.In the latter, we merely unload our own frustrations and make them feel bad about an act already done so that they might remember the lesson. And humiliation is only the first stage after a child is hit. It is then followed by shame and confusion. Each one of us in the divine play of nature is designed to feel strong and empowered. People love it when they feel they are in charge and can make decisions. The sort of freedom you experience with empowerment of the self is indescribable.

But the moment a child is hit, an intense feeling of shame overcomes them. Whether or not they think they are at fault is beside the point. A child is not even thinking whether what they did was right or wrong. Shame involves feeling weak and so incapable that one can’t even protect themselves. As a species, we are designed to safeguard ourselves. You could be busy doing the most careful task but even a fly coming at a fast speed towards your eye makes you blink. Your subconscious mind knows that you have to blink to protect yourself. It’s innate.

However, when a child is hit, even if they can protect themselves, they don’t. They know that they can’t hit their parent back. This leads to utter confusion in their mind.

Can they trust their inner voice which says they can protect themselves but they can’t? Can they trust a parent who is supposed to guard them but is attacking instead?

Where can they go? Whom can they call? Whom should they listen to?
I meet so many children who have disorders like depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), paranoia, and most of them have either been subjected to or been witness to domestic violence. The helplessness a child feels when hit is very similar to what they experience when parents fight with each other and a child just has to sit and watch it all helplessly.

This doesn’t end there. When a child is hit repeatedly, he or she is going to turn rebellious. It’s only a matter of time. If they have the opportunity, they’ll speak up or move out and if they don’t, they’ll just stop listening to you. Most people who turn a completely deaf ear to their parents’ advice or all things parent-related are usually the ones who were either subjected to spanking or excessive verbal abuse as children. Or, they saw their parents arguing and fighting frequently. Or, they were repeatedly told they were not good enough. In so doing, there comes a moment when the child gives up and begins to believe that they might actually be no good. It is very hard to rescue such a child.

Excerpted from The Children Of Tomorrow by Om Swami, with permission from HarperCollins India

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Gunngun Om
    Must read book for every parent!
    2 months ago reply
Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp