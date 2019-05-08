Home Cities Bengaluru

Know someone suffering from mental illness? This e-guide is here to help you

Currently being circulated on social media, the NGO also plans to print 50 to 100 physical copies of it to be placed in clinics across Bengaluru.

Published: 08th May 2019

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most people are often hesitant to broach the subject when they want to help their mentally-distressed friend. In order to help them know what to say and do in such situations, NGO White Swan Foundation has coordinated with psychiatrists and experts from NIMHANS and iCall helpline, which is run by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, to publish an e-guide on how to talk to a friend showing signs of mental health issues.

“Near and dear ones have a big role to play in extending support to their friends showing signs of emotional distress. However, they don’t know how to talk about it. This e-guide gives them tips on how to go about it. For example, just hearing the person out without judgement will embolden them to speak up,” said Manoj Chandran, CEO of the Foundation, while discussing about the guide titled, ‘Is it okay to talk to a friend who may be showing signs of a mental health issue?’.

“If a person says they feel sad all the time, the guide instructs others not to offer advice or generalise the problem. For example, people tend to brush it off by attributing the person’s sadness to their poor performance in the office appraisal or exams,” Chandran said.

Some of the don’ts include not offering advice, trying to guess or diagnose their distress, tell them to get over it and ask them how they overcame their issues unless they ask you about it. Casually asking them how they are doing or mentioning that you have noticed them take more offs than usual and that you are concerned about them are some of the dos.

“For instance, if someone complains of prolonged leg pain, we direct them to a doctor. It is the same with mental illness. The objective of us extending support is to direct them to a professional because we are not equipped to handle this ourselves,” he added.

Currently being circulated on social media, the NGO also plans to print 50 to 100 physical copies of it to be placed in clinics across Bengaluru. They also intend to distribute it as a part of their outreach programmes, webinars, through NIMHANS and iCall and are also relying on word of mouth.

