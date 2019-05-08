Home Cities Bengaluru

Work of this Bengalurean artist gets global Reception

Nambiar will display his two sculptures Kannati Bimbam to Bhagavati and Symbolising Shakti at the museum.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Art works by Balan Nambiar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based artist, Balan Nambiar will be showcasing his art pieces for a second time at the Reitberg Museum in Zurich from May 16. The installations will also be on display in Bihar. The Rietberg Museum is the only art museum for non-European art in Switzerland, focusing on traditional and contemporary arts and cultures of Asia, Africa, the Americas, and Oceania. It has about 23,000 objects and 37,000 ethnographic photographs in its collection.

Nambiar will display his two sculptures Kannati Bimbam to Bhagavati and Symbolising Shakti at the museum. “A 101cm high Kannadi Bimbam to Bhagavati and 60 cm high Symbolising Shakti are the result of my research on Mirror Idol worship in Kerala. Both these works have been acquired by Museum Rietberg and will be part of the MIRRORS exhibition opening on May 16,” says Nambiar.

Kannadi Bimbams are mostly installed in places of idols of worship in the sanctum sanctorum of goddess Bhagavati in northern Kerala. The consecration rituals are identical for both the Kannadi-Bimbam and the idols, which are considered divine objects thereafter.

This is the first time that an exhibition will take a global look at the cultural history of the mirror, stretching back thousands of years. Based on 200 artworks from 95 museums and collections around the world, photographs and scenes from movies, this exhibition will present a comprehensive history of the mirror reaching back eight thousand years...mirror images and self-awareness, vanity, beauty, mysticism and magic, protection and defence, and today’s most fashionable mirror – the selfie.

The sculpture at Patna will be 21 ft high sculpture. This was commissioned by the Bihar Government to be installed in front of Police Bhavan. “As a sculpture, it is a departure from many of my earlier monumental sculptures, that it simultaneously combine both symmetry and asymmetry, exploring the possibility of the medium of stainless steel. My creative work in stainless steel goethrough many sketches, drawings, computer generated design, laser cutting, TIG welding, grinding and polishing before installation. It took six months to complete the sculpture,” Balan concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp