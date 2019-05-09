Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to call for tenders on 14 new routes to ease ITPL traffic

Published: 09th May 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to decongest traffic towards ITPL tech park, Whitefield, and after a two-and-a-half year delay, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will finally call for tenders for developing new routes by the end of this month. “We are preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) right now,” Someshekar S, chief engineer (road infrastructure), BBMP, said.

The Rs 80 crore project involving 14 alternative routes had been approved by the Siddaramaiah government. The project is expected to commence in August this year. “Once the work starts, it will take six to eight months for its completion,” said Somashekar. BBMP officials say the change in government had put the project on hold even though an action plan was sent by the civic agency to the government
The 14 routes covering 43 km will help provide better alternative connectivity to ITPL and surrounding areas. These roads are expected to take the pressure off ITPL Main Road, where Metro work has led to bottlenecks.

“All these routes include road widening, adding new roads and improvement of existing roads. We had discussed the finalisation of these routes with the traffic police, citizens, and urban experts and how to go about it,” said Jayashankar Reddy, executive engineer, Mahadevapura zone, BBMP, who is project in-charge.

The work will also include remodelling of footpath, drainage and uniform carriage ways. Now, Whitefield and ITPL are accessed mainly through two arterial roads – ITPL Main Road and HAL Airport Road.

Civic agency to start Rs 700 cr projects

BBMP has agreed to take up projects worth about Rs 700 crore, as per recommendations made by the traffic police, which had recently conducted a survey to check ways to  to ease congestion. The BBMP project is likely to start in three months. A few projects will start early, including development of 206 raised pedestrian crossings, 86 skywalks and shifting of nine bus bays. “It is better to start early as traffic is increasing every day,” P Harishekaran, additional commissioner of police, traffic, said. However, Praveen Lingaiah, executive engineer, said the idea of 34 pedestrian underpasses is not feasible. “People don’t even use the existing ones, and some are also locked,” he said, adding that medians and street lights will be put up.

– Aarthi M

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp