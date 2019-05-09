Bengaluru parents beware! 30 kids injured, 2 killed in road accidents each month in city

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last month, a couple and their three children were killed on the spot as the SUV in which they were travelling in reportedly hit the road divider and rammed into a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus coming from the opposite direction on Bengaluru-Hassan Road near Nelamangala town.

With huge traffic, uncountable potholes and 47 black spots, there is no doubt that the city is prone to road accidents. Shockingly, according to the data released by Bengaluru Traffic Police until March 31, on an average, 30 children under the age of 18 are injured in road accidents and at least two are killed.

A senior traffic official said most cases happen due to negligence of the driver when the vehicle hits the median at night. “Problem arises when commuters want to reach their destination quickly and not safely,” the official said.

In another incident last month, a six-year-old boy was walking on the road along with his aunt in Kammasandra, when a cement mixer hit the boy, killing him instantly.

Experts say there are three factors that contribute to children being vulnerable to road accidents. The first is the behavioural factor, and children must walk on the inner side of the road when walking with an adult.

“This issue can be easily controlled by people,” said urban expert V Ravichandar. Footpaths, which act as safe zones for children, should also be used more. Finally, proper seat belts should be used for children. “We see babies being carried on two-wheelers, which is a big risk,” Ravichandar said.

Nothing can be done if the cause of children getting killed in road accidents is negligence, P Harishekaran, additional commissioner of police (traffic), pointed out. “We are conducting awareness programmes. What more can we do to get the driver to drive safely?,” he added.

According to National Crime Records Bureau, 9,408 children under 18 were killed in road accidents in India in 2017, out of which 464 were in Karnataka.