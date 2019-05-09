Home Cities Bengaluru

I live with the fear of a relapse every day: Sonali Bendre

Published: 09th May 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Sonali Bendre played a doctor in Kal Ho Na Ho in 2001, little did she know that several years later, she would experience the trauma of dealing with the Big C that she had once ‘treated’. In Bengaluru for Find Your New Normal, a conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand, organised by FICCI FLO Bangalore Chapter, Bendre took a packed house at Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru, through the ordeal of her journey. “I still get a tingling sensation every time I think about it. I don’t want to write a book
because I’ll have to re-live it,” she said.  

After the initial diagnosis, her husband (producer Goldie Behl) decided overnight that they would go to New York for the treatment. At her first appointment with the doctor, she was told that she had only a “30 per cent chance of getting through this.” “That night I cried my heart out. At the end of it, I told myself that it was going to be the last time I was doing so. I would never again ask myself the ‘why me?’ question in a negative manner,” she shared.  

While Bendre admitted that her condition was far worse than she had imagined, with every
report throwing up something new, she believed that she would recover. “While everyone seemed to think otherwise, I decided to make the best of my very expensive holiday in New York,” she said, emphasising the importance of early detection that would have saved her the “tortuous treatment”.

While photographs of going bald may have taken the social media world by storm, it made her feel bare. “My poker straight hair was my identity, which got me breaks in movies and commercials. So, when that was gone,I just had to let things go. The weight gain, the 20-inch scar have been lessons in understanding that imperfections are beautiful,” she said, adding that on a lighter note, she’s now excited to curl her hair.  

Her son, Ranveer (13), who had spent that entire year negotiating with his parents on growing his hair suddenly decided to get the same buzz cut. “Even though Ranveer doesn’t admit it, it was his way to show he cared. When Goldie broke the news to him, he immediately said that he knew about this disease since he had read a book with mumma on this,” she said.  

Even as the “fear of a relapse worries her every day”, Bendre went on to say that her son was turning a teen at the time of diagnosis and might have got into a stage where he didn’t want to share anything. “But after the detectection, he always wanted to come and hug me.  And I wouldn’t trade those hugs for anything,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp