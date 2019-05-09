Home Cities Bengaluru

Tech capital Bengaluru most preferred destination for single working women

picture for representational purpose

By Saji Mathew
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Single women from across the country are making a beeline to get ‘Bangalored’, not to lose their job to someone from the city, but moving to Bengaluru for work. The IT city, which has a lot of job opportunities for women, is the most attractive destination to migrate to, a report has revealed.

According to Nestaway, a managed home rental network, 27 per cent of all respondents said they preferred Bengaluru, followed by Mumbai at 18 percent, Delhi at 17 per cent, Pune at 14 per cent and Hyderabad at 11 per cent. The company said that a possible reason could be the large presence of the IT sector in the city.Women who took the survey, cited financial growth, the presence of friends as well as family and freedom as key personal reasons for wanting to shift to Bengaluru.

“The most important consideration was the presence of maximum opportunities, followed by safety and rental costs,” the report says.Shared accomodation was also the most preferred means of living as 68 per cent of those surveyed in the city said that they had opted for sharing an apartment with others. Average rents in the city were also lower than Delhi NCR and the other metros with only Chennai having lower rent.

“The city is a salad bowl of cultures and students from every part come here for the exposure to international level education. Bengaluru has opened new dimensions in the way I think because of the chance to interact with people from different communities,” said Reshma Merlin Joseph,a postgraduate student at Christ University.

Interestingly, 48 percent of women in the survey, who moved to the city said that they made the journey alone. The study was conducted among more than thousand single women. The average age of the respondents was 22 years.

