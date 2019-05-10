Home Cities Bengaluru

English fine, but where are the toilets in state government schools?

A report on government schools paints a horrifying picture, as many of these schools lack toilets, playgrounds or power.

Published: 10th May 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

With many parents unwilling to send their children to government schools, the numbers are fast reducing | shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government may be trying to increase enrolment in government schools by starting English medium teaching at Hobli level schools, but parents of children who attend these institutions say they are more worried about the lack of basic facilities like power supply, toilets and playgrounds for their children.

For the first time, from the upcoming academic year, the Government will launch its plan to start English medium teaching. But the Department of Public Instructions (DPI) annual report paints a sorry picture of these institutions, making it clear why parents still prefer private schools.

In Karnataka, there are as many as 48,188 government schools including 4696 high schools. The report, available with The New Indian Express, says that 4297 schools do not have toilets. Boys do not have toilets at  2847 schools while girls do not have toilets at 1350 schools. This apart, 1796 schools do not have electricity supply even today and as many as 19,386 schools do not have a  playground for their students.  

Jayalakshmi, who works as a maid at Chandra layout, sends her two children to a private school where she pays Rs. 1500 as monthly fee for both kids. “Earlier, I sent them to a government school, but they did not have a full time teacher. There were two teachers for five classes. Shoes, books and uniforms would arrive in the middle of the year. I don’t want my children to end up working like me, I want quality education for them,” she said.

With many parents unwilling to send their children to Government schools, the numbers are fast reducing. In 2017 the Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement survey showed that the number of students studying in government schools decreased by 9.96 lakh since 2010-2017 while at the same time, 28.76 lakh more students joined private schools.

Experts say that the problem lies with the spending on these schools. Every year, crores of rupees is allotted in each state budget for development. It is spent too, but the condition remains pathetic, says Vasudeva Sharma, former member of the Child Rights Commission.

“Nobody questions where the money is spent. It looks like the government is not interested in running these schools. In rural areas, there are School Development Monitoring Committees (SDMC), which are not serving the purpose, the members have become puppets of the headmaster or local panchayat,’’
he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
state government schools toilets Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp