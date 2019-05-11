Home Cities Bengaluru

80 new parks to perk up Bengaluru

Green areas will be developed at places with water facilities to ensure plants are well-maintained.

Published: 11th May 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

The new park being constructed near the lake in Mahadevapura zone

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some reason to cheer for residents wishing for more open spaces in this crowded city. The horticulture department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is developing 10 new parks in each of the eight zones.

The civic body has set a deadline of three months, the places have been identified and landscaping work has almost started. Project engineers have also started managing the work of erecting fences and laying down footpaths.

The parks will be developed at places having proper water facilities to ensure that plants get enough water and are well-maintained throughout. “We have identified 10 places for developing a park in HSR Layout, Uttarahalli and Singa Sandra. Arrangements for borewell facilities have been made, and the sewage treatment plant will be looked into next year to avoid any water crisis,” H R Chandrashekar, horticulture superintendent, Bommanahalli zone, said.

This time, the department will mostly plant flowering plants, fig and jamun, besides those with thick canopy, such as neem and banyan, which will also help birds thrive.  

“In Mahadevapura, we have identified all the park areas next to lakes. They will be built near Agara, Kalkere and Vengaiah lake, on four to eight acres of land,” T Hanumanthnaik, horticulture superintendent, Mahadevapura zone, said. “We have inaugurated a park in this zone and will start landscaping the others in 20-25 days,” he added.  

The department maintains 1,148 parks in the city. “We are also planning to develop new schemes in the upcoming parks,” Gangadhar Swamy S, deputy director, BBMP horticulture department, said, adding, “We are in talks to set up composting pits and have asked for a budget of `1 crore to start it.”

Citizens cannot wait for the new parks to come up in their zones, where they can go for their daily stroll. “Most of them are usually too crowded with people. My primary concern is the upkeep of these parks. Some are ill-maintained, so I hope the new parks will be kept in a better condition,” said Pooja Jain, a homemaker.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP parking space parks Gardens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp