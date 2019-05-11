80 new parks to perk up Bengaluru

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some reason to cheer for residents wishing for more open spaces in this crowded city. The horticulture department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is developing 10 new parks in each of the eight zones.

The civic body has set a deadline of three months, the places have been identified and landscaping work has almost started. Project engineers have also started managing the work of erecting fences and laying down footpaths.

The parks will be developed at places having proper water facilities to ensure that plants get enough water and are well-maintained throughout. “We have identified 10 places for developing a park in HSR Layout, Uttarahalli and Singa Sandra. Arrangements for borewell facilities have been made, and the sewage treatment plant will be looked into next year to avoid any water crisis,” H R Chandrashekar, horticulture superintendent, Bommanahalli zone, said.

This time, the department will mostly plant flowering plants, fig and jamun, besides those with thick canopy, such as neem and banyan, which will also help birds thrive.

“In Mahadevapura, we have identified all the park areas next to lakes. They will be built near Agara, Kalkere and Vengaiah lake, on four to eight acres of land,” T Hanumanthnaik, horticulture superintendent, Mahadevapura zone, said. “We have inaugurated a park in this zone and will start landscaping the others in 20-25 days,” he added.

The department maintains 1,148 parks in the city. “We are also planning to develop new schemes in the upcoming parks,” Gangadhar Swamy S, deputy director, BBMP horticulture department, said, adding, “We are in talks to set up composting pits and have asked for a budget of `1 crore to start it.”

Citizens cannot wait for the new parks to come up in their zones, where they can go for their daily stroll. “Most of them are usually too crowded with people. My primary concern is the upkeep of these parks. Some are ill-maintained, so I hope the new parks will be kept in a better condition,” said Pooja Jain, a homemaker.