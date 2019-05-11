Bengaluru woman accuses autorickshaw driver of rape

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman alleged that an autorickshaw driver raped her and kept her captive for nine days. According to the complaint filed by Suma (name changed), a resident of Jaraganahalli who works in a private firm, after finishing her work on April 24, she went to Yediyur. Around 6 pm she came near Yelachenahalli Metro station to go back to her house.

An autorickshaw driver, Siddu, who was near the Metro station approached Suma and offered to drop her home. Suma got into the autorickshaw. Instead of taking her home, Siddu drove her to Harinagar, Gottagere and Bannerghatta Road and then came to Bayyanapalya near Konankunte cross.

Siddu stopped the vehicle in an isolated place in Bayyanapalya and allegedly raped her. When Suma tried to escape, Siddu started driving his autorickshaw. However, Suma jumped out of his vehicle but her right leg was seriously injured. She was unable to walk.

Siddu allegedly took her in his vehicle again and called his friend Shivu. He came to the spot and they all went to Agara. Suma was made to sleep in the autorickshaw the whole night. Next day, she was taken to a hospital in Kaggalipura.

She told police that she was brought back to Agara near Shivu’s house and was held captive till May 3. The injury on her leg became severe and her leg was swollen. Shivu and his wife took Suma to Sanjay Gandhi hospital. Suma gave her statement before doctors and a medical-legal case report was sent to Konanakunte police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) K Annamalai confirmed the incident. The driver has been absconding and a team has been formed to nab him.