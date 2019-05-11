HC quashes bail plea of human trafficking ‘kingpin’ Abdul Karim Rehman Qureshi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that there is ample material to show that Mumbai-based Abdul Karim Rehman Qureshi was a ‘kingpin’ of human trafficking, involved in a conspiracy to lure youth on the pretext of getting them jobs before murdering them abroad, the Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail plea.

Justice B A Patil, while dismissing the plea filed by Qureshi, said, “I feel that at this juncture, it is sufficient to conclude that the petitioner has been involved in a heinous offence of human trafficking and murder which is punishable with death or imprisonment

for life.”

The state public prosecutor contended that Qureshi was involved in 10 cases similar in nature and those cases were at the initial stages of investigation. “Around 108 Indian Passports, 10 fake passports, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, voter ID cards in different fake names had been recovered from him. He is the kingpin in a mafia conspiracy and Rs 18.5 lakh has been recovered from him,” he argued.

According to the chargesheet, Qureshi and the other accused people, would lure unemployed youth by assuring them of jobs in Canada. They would create fake documents and then they would confine these youths to a room. They used to threaten them so that they would call their parents to extract money.

Defamatory programme: Relief for media house

The high court on Friday stayed the decree passed by a city civil and sessions court directing Asianet News Network Private Limited and regional Kannada news channel Suvarna News 24x7 to pay D50 lakh to AICC social media in-charge Divya Spandana alias Ramya.

No liquor sale in residential area: HC

Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned not to allow sale of liquor in Yelahanka New Town. A vacation division bench of Justice N K Sudhindrarao and Justice B M Shyam Prasad issued the direction after hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by the Residents Welfare Association of Yelahanka New Town.