Home Cities Bengaluru

HC quashes bail plea of human trafficking ‘kingpin’ Abdul Karim Rehman Qureshi

The state public prosecutor contended that Qureshi was involved in 10 cases similar in nature and those cases were at the initial stages of investigation.

Published: 11th May 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that there is ample material to show that Mumbai-based Abdul Karim Rehman Qureshi was a ‘kingpin’ of human trafficking, involved in a conspiracy to lure youth on the pretext of getting them jobs before murdering them abroad, the Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail plea.

Justice B A Patil, while dismissing the plea filed by Qureshi, said, “I feel that at this juncture, it is sufficient to conclude that the petitioner has been involved in a heinous offence of human trafficking and murder which is punishable with death or imprisonment
for life.”

The state public prosecutor contended that Qureshi was involved in 10 cases similar in nature and those cases were at the initial stages of investigation. “Around 108 Indian Passports, 10 fake passports, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, voter ID cards in different fake names had been recovered from him. He is the kingpin in a mafia conspiracy and Rs 18.5 lakh has been recovered from him,” he argued.

According to the chargesheet, Qureshi and the other accused people, would lure unemployed youth by assuring them of jobs in Canada. They would create fake documents and then they would confine these youths to a room. They used to threaten them so that they would call their parents to extract money.

Defamatory programme: Relief for media house
The high court on Friday stayed the decree passed by a city civil and sessions court directing Asianet News Network Private Limited and regional Kannada news channel Suvarna News 24x7 to pay D50 lakh to AICC social media in-charge Divya Spandana alias Ramya.

No liquor sale in residential area: HC
Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned not to allow sale of liquor in Yelahanka New Town. A vacation division bench of Justice N K Sudhindrarao and Justice B M Shyam Prasad issued the direction after hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by the Residents Welfare Association of Yelahanka New Town.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abdul Karim Rehman Qureshi human trafficking Karnataka High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp