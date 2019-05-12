Bengaluru: 25-year-old software engineer falls off bike, dies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old software engineer fell from the pillion seat of a speeding bike and died near Tin Factory Junction in KR Puram on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sushmitha S Pai, hailing from Kasargod in Kerala. She resided in Ramamurthy Nagar and worked for a software company in Bagmane Tech Park.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 3.30 am, when she was returning home from work with her colleague Chaithanya. Chaithanya was riding the bike. They left their office after the night-shift and were heading to Ramamurthy Nagar.

As Chaithanya rode the bike recklessly, he lost control of the bike and they both fell. Sushmitha was seriously injured. She sustained injuries on her face and head. Chaithanya escaped with minor injuries.