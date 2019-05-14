Home Cities Bengaluru

Autorickshaw drivers demand minimum fare to be fixed at Rs 30

Swaroopa, resident of Nagarbhavi, told TNIE that the proposed fare hike will not affect them much as auto drivers anyway charge Rs 30 as minimum fare.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:47 AM

Bengaluru autorickshaws

Representational image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Autorickshaw rides are likely to get costlier in Bengaluru. Driver unions have approached the state government seeking revision of the minimum fare for the first 2 km from Rs 25 to Rs 30. The minimum fare was last revised in 2013.

“Over the last six years, a lot has changed. The price of auto has escalated from Rs 1.15 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh. The insurance amount for vehicles has also increased manifold. Auto drivers, who are not associated with aggregators like Ola and Uber, are struggling to survive in a costly city like Bengaluru. We have met the officials concerned, and hope that our long-pending demand of fare revision will be met soon,” said Adarsha Auto Drivers’ Union president Manjunath. “While the private cab aggregators don’t care two hoots for the fare prescribed by the state, auto drivers who ply by rules continue to suffer,’’ he added.

According to their memorandum submitted to the state government, the minimum fare should be Rs 30 for the first 2 km. For a subsequent journey, they have asked for Rs 15/km fare. As of now, auto drivers charge Rs 13/km after the first 2 km of travel.

When contacted, a senior official from the Regional Transport Authority said that the auto drivers’ concern was genuine, and the fare may be revised soon. Bengaluru has over 1.5 lakh registered autorickshaws.

‘Autorcracy’ should be checked, says passenger

Swaroopa, resident of Nagarbhavi, told TNIE that the proposed fare hike will not affect them much as auto drivers anyway charge Rs 30 as minimum fare. “We do not have any problem with Rs 30 minimum fare. However, there should be someone to check cases of auto drivers fleecing passengers. Drivers should not charge as per their whims and fancies,’’ she said.

