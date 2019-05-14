Conman who targeted single women for money nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajvanth Singh, a conman who promises ‘special pooja’ as a solution to all problems was nabbed by HAL police on Monday. With his arrest, a year-old case has been solved.

The accused would target women who live alone in and around the city. He created fear among them by saying that there were ‘problems’ in their houses and a pooja needs to be performed. He would even show photographs of a Gurudwara to convince the victims and after performing the pooja, he would extort money for the same.

On May 9, Sukanya Kamath, a resident of Kundanahalli filed a case stating that Singh had visited her house. After the pooja, he forced her to withdraw Rs 34,000 cash from the ATM. He also showed her a couple of sacred stones that would bring her prosperity.

During the interrogation, Singh who is from New Delhi, told the police that he along with his associate would target women who lived alone in the city. He visited several houses and extorted money on the pretext of performing the pooja. A police officer said: “Many victims did not approach the police, as they were scared of revealing the incident to their family.”