Home Cities Bengaluru

Conman who targeted single women for money nabbed

Rajvanth Singh, a conman who promises ‘special pooja’ as a solution to all problems was nabbed by HAL police on Monday. With his arrest, a year-old case has been solved.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajvanth Singh, a conman who promises ‘special pooja’ as a solution to all problems was nabbed by HAL police on Monday. With his arrest, a year-old case has been solved.

The accused would target women who live alone in and around the city. He created fear among them by saying that there were ‘problems’ in their houses and a pooja needs to be performed. He would even show photographs of a Gurudwara to convince the victims and after performing the pooja, he would extort money for the same.

On May 9, Sukanya Kamath, a resident of Kundanahalli filed a case stating that Singh had visited her house. After the pooja, he forced her to withdraw  Rs 34,000 cash from the ATM. He also showed her a couple of sacred stones that would bring her prosperity.

During the interrogation, Singh who is from New Delhi, told the police that he along with his associate would target women who lived alone in the city. He visited several houses and extorted money on the pretext of performing the pooja. A police officer said: “Many victims did not approach the police, as they were scared of revealing the incident to their family.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
conman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp