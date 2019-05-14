Home Cities Bengaluru

IPL betting racket: CCB nabs 25-yr-old

Central Crime Branch sleuths raided a house in Koramangala and arrested 25-year-old Chand Pasha on Sunday, for running an online cricket betting racket.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch sleuths raided a house in Koramangala and arrested 25-year-old Chand Pasha on Sunday, for running an online cricket betting racket.

Based on a tip-off, the officials caught Pasha in his rented house on Tannery Road and recovered ` 70.3 lakh and two mobile phones from him. He was in touch with people over the phone for the IPL final match held between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He was also in touch with cricket fans through Play-365 and Lotus Book apps.

“From the first toss to sixes, till the last ball of the game, he made money,” a police officer said.
Some of the cricket fans even met Pasha to pay him for betting. People from Mumbai, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Kolkata were in touch with him.

He would send all the betting money to Iliyas, one of his associates, who would get Rs 1.5 lakh commission for each match. After Pasha’s arrest, Iliyas has been absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPL online betting Central Crime Branch Koramangala bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp