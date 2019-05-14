IPL betting racket: CCB nabs 25-yr-old

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch sleuths raided a house in Koramangala and arrested 25-year-old Chand Pasha on Sunday, for running an online cricket betting racket.

Based on a tip-off, the officials caught Pasha in his rented house on Tannery Road and recovered ` 70.3 lakh and two mobile phones from him. He was in touch with people over the phone for the IPL final match held between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He was also in touch with cricket fans through Play-365 and Lotus Book apps.

“From the first toss to sixes, till the last ball of the game, he made money,” a police officer said.

Some of the cricket fans even met Pasha to pay him for betting. People from Mumbai, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Kolkata were in touch with him.

He would send all the betting money to Iliyas, one of his associates, who would get Rs 1.5 lakh commission for each match. After Pasha’s arrest, Iliyas has been absconding.