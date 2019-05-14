Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Medical Council warns doctors against online consultations

At a time when more people are taking to consulting doctors online, Karnataka Medical Council has warned doctors against online consultations, terming it illegal.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when more people are taking to consulting doctors online, Karnataka Medical Council has warned doctors against online consultations, terming it illegal.

“It is cardinal that online consultations are against the code of ethics since doctors need to see the patient physically and treat them clinically, which does not happen in case of online consultations. It may lead to further complications, which is nothing but playing with the life of a patient,” a release from the Council stated.

However, doctors argue that online consultations save time and follow-ups are also easier. However, KMC clarified that: “Merely because technology is advanced, it does not suffice treating patients online. Hence, it should not be executed.”

Virtual visits are roughly two-thirds cheaper than personal consultations, claim doctors. A general physician said while the shortage is a common problem, this is taken care of to a great extent through online consultations.

The medical council also added that it is open to the idea of technology but only after doctors are properly trained and educated for virtual consultations.

Karnataka Medical Council

