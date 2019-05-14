Home Cities Bengaluru

Ravi Pujari extradition process to begin tomorrow

Pujari was chargesheeted for his alleged involvement in a fatal shoot-out against builder Subbaraju in 2001  in Bengaluru.

Published: 14th May 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Pujari

Sketch of Ravi Pujari.

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The process of extradition of fugitive underworld don Ravi Pujari has reportedly begun in the Republic of Senegal, where a special court will hear India’s plea to extradite Pujari on May 15, sources on condition of anonymity told TNIE.

“This is the first step towards Pujari’s extradition to India. He has the right to appeal in higher courts,” said the officer. Pujari, against who multiple Red Corner Notices (RCNs) were issued by the Interpol was arrested from a barber shop in Dakar in Senegal on January 21 by local police with the help of  a ‘vital’ tip-off from the then additional director general of police, Intelligence, Karnataka, Amar Kumar Pandey.
The officer is currently posted at the State Human Rights Commission and is handling Pujari’s cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had earlier announced.

A former aide of India’s most wanted criminal and master mind of 1993 serial Mumbai blasts - Dawood Ibrahim, Pujari has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Karnataka, Maharashatra, Gujarat and Kerala.

Karnataka police had sent a comprehensive dossier of over 15 criminal cases translated in French in which Pujari has been chargesheeted but has not stood trial to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala police have also sent files of chargesheeted cases against Pujari to the MHA. The files were further submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“The MEA had sent the police dossiers to Senegal, where they are being processed by the Justice Department.The case has been posted for hearing on May 15. The process may take some time as India does not have an extradition treaty with Senegal but under the United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime (UNODC) the extradition of the fugitive don can be drawn out between the two-member countries,” the source added.

Pujari’s lawyers have argued that he is Anthony Fernandez from Burkina Faso as mentioned in his passport and not the fugitive don. But the ghost of a 1994 murder case, of a builder in Mumbai in which Pujari was arrested and later enlarged on bail has allegedly got him in.

“Soon after being released on bail, Pujari had fled the country and went to South Africa before moving on to Dubai, Australia and back to West Africa. The Maharashtra police had approached the Interpol to issue an RCN against him. The RCN was issued and it contained Pujari’s fingerprint, which was collected from the time, when he was in prison in Mumbai.When Pujari was identified in Senegal in January this year his fingerprints were matched with the one in the RCN and they reportedly matched,” said the officer.

The 50-year-old don originally from Malpe in coastal Karnataka, who has been on the run for more than two decades has been chargesheeted in several criminal cases under concerned sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion (384), kidnapping for ransom (364), murder (302) and criminal intimidation (506) among other IPC sections. There are 98 criminal cases registered against Pujari in Karnataka alone. out of which at least 46 are registered in Bengaluru.

Pujari was chargesheeted for his alleged involvement in a fatal shoot-out against builder Subbaraju in 2001  in Bengaluru.

In February 2007 on his alleged behest, an assailant walked into the office of Shabnam Developers in Jayanagar and shot down the office receptionist after mistaking him for Shabnam owner K Samiulla. There are more cases of extortion and shootouts at prominent builders and realtors allegedly by the henchmen linked with Pujari in the city, Mangaluru and Udupi.

Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural D K Suresh, Congress MLA Tanveer Sait and Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala have claimed that they have received threat calls from the gangster.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Pujari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp