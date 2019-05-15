Burglars involved in more than 62 cases held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: West division police arrested a group of burglars who have been involved in 34 cases and seized 1.6kg gold jewels and Rs 3.6 lakh cash. The gang targets locked houses and was involved in 62 house burglary cases in and around the state.

Kempapura police held the gang kingpin, Raja alias Japan Raja, 40, his elder brother Gopi, 43, residents of Devarachikkanahalli in Hulimavu and Devid, 34, of Magadi Road.

In 2018, the brothers burgled 44 houses and stole 4.75 kg of gold. The duo got in touch with David and after they were released on bail in February, the trio burgled 18 houses in just two months.

Raja got in touch with Nelamma. She rented out an auto to Raja. During the day, while riding the auto, Raja would identify locked houses, and later with the help of Gopi and David, they would burgle the places. Neelamma helped them sell the gold.