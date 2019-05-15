Home Cities Bengaluru

Do-gooders adopt, revive govt schools

At least 13 schools have been adopted so far by individuals, as part of a state-wide campaign

Actor Pranitha Subhash spruces up a Government Primary School in Balughatta in Chennarayapatna, Hassan, which she adopted recently (Photo| EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actors, corporates and alumni associations have all come together to revive government schools throughout the state, all thanks to the efforts of one man. An alumnus of a government school himself, Bengaluru-based investment banker Anil Shetty, who hails from Kundapur, started a missed call campaign in September 2018 called ‘save government schools’. His aim was to get people to give a missed call on a number if they wanted to revamp the education system. The campaign became a huge success and soon he was joined by an army of volunteers.

Today, at least 13 government schools have been adopted by individuals who are committed to their development. Anil said,“Even if we cannot touch all the 49,000 government schools, it would still make a big difference when a few schools are converted into model schools. More people are approaching to make this happen and even members of the cinema industry are taking interest.”

The team of volunteers is pushing for free education for all up to Class 12 and free graduation for girls. They also want to implement the new education policy report submitted by Dr K Kasturirangan, Anil added.

Actor Pranitha Subhash has adopted two government schools. She says when she expressed her desire to do something for government schools Anil suggested that she adopt schools. Today, she has revamped two schools — one in Mahalashmi Layout in Bengaluru and another in Balughatta in Chennarayapatna, Hassan, where she has ensured a water connection and put in place an English teacher. Several actors joined the movement after this, she said. Actors Rishab Shetty, Prajval Devraj and Akul Balaji too joined. Anil said they encourage people to enrol their children in schools, have built toilets and even painted schools.

“Investors and entrepreneurs including Sandeep Maini, Aniket Jain, Shubakar Rao Surapaneni, Chitra Talwar, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Mohandas Pai, Ranjan Pai and Ravi Pai are also involved in the project,” Anil said.

Anil added that talks are also being held with the government on working on the state’s education policy. The alumni associations of schools are also being roped in to revamp their alma mater.

