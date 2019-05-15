Karnataka HC issues notice to BBMP over office construction

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered to maintain the status quo with regard to the unauthorised construction of a ward office by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which is coming up at Kaggadasapura in city.

Hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by R Surendra Babu, the vacation division bench of John Michael Cunha and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued notice to the BBMP commissioner and the Urban Development Department. Surendra Babu, who is an advocate, alleged that public are facing severe inconvenience due to construction of the ward office on 30 ft road that connects Kaggadasapura and Murugeshpalya. Therefore, complaint was lodged before the BBMP on February 16.