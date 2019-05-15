Home Cities Bengaluru

Man attacked by chain snatchers gets 56 stitches

Published: 15th May 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attack by two chain snatchers, a man who tried to chase them got stabbed on his face by a dagger, distorting his face for life. The incident took place when he was out for his morning walk, and his 47- year-old wife was cleaning the compound of their house in Teachers Colony of Banashankari, on April 24.

When she resisted the attack, they twisted her hand and got away with her gold chain. The woman’s husband, who works in HAL corporate office, chased the miscreants and was attacked. The victim had to undergo emergency surgery and got 56 stitches on his face.

The injured couple is identified as Malathi, 47, and DS Anil Kumar, 52. Though the incident took place almost two weeks ago, the case was registered on May 12, as the cops waited for Kumar to recover from the injuries. Kumar told TNIE, “When I heard someone shout, I initially thought it was my mother. Later I noticed it was my wife. Then I spotted the miscreants who were running away from my wife. The dagger pierced from one side and passed through the other end.

An investigating officer said, “We have the CCTV footage capturing the miscreants. We are making efforts to nab the attackers.”

