Two businessmen murdered in separate incidents in Bengaluru

While a lemon vendor at KR Market was attacked with machete and dagger by a gang of five on Tuesday, a resident of Roshan Nagar was hacked to death by a six-member gang.

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a span of 24 hours, two businessmen were killed in the city in separate incidents.
Around 8.30pm on Tuesday, Bharath (31), a lemon vendor at KR Market, was attacked with machete and dagger by a gang of five. As per the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother V Appu (29), Bharath had gone to KR Market where one of the accused Shravana, who is also a fruit vendor, waylaid him.

“Shravana’s elder brother and three others joined him in blocking Bharath’s way, and this resulted in a verbal duel. Since the accused were carrying lethal weapons, my brother tried to escape, but they hacked him to death,” Appu said.

Sharavana and Venkatesh would often fight with Bharath over trivial issues, an officer from City Market police station said.

In another case in DJ Halli, Zarrar (33), a resident of Roshan Nagar, was hacked to death by a gang of six on Wednesday. Four people, including the main accused Mohammed Ishaq, were detained.

“Zarrar was sleeping at his sister’s house in Roshan Nagar when the accused barged into the house and attacked him. His brother-in-law alerted the cops. But by the time we reached, he was dead,” a police official said. Ishaq had earlier warned Zarrar to stay away from his sister as he allegedly used to harass her, police said. A case has been registered.

bengaluru murder bengaluru crime

