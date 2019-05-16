Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Composting santhe back in action

Composting at individual level, community level or even bulk generators (apartments) are demonstrated by vendors at the santhe.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Stalls, live demonstrations and vendors promoting various composting methods and sustainable products are all set to return in full force as a part of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s ‘Composting Santhe’. One such event was held on Tuesday at Yelahanka.

“We did not hold composting santhe in the last few months due to election work. We will chart out a schedule now to organise them at each assembly constituency. The purpose is to promote segregation of waste at source and in situ composting,” Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM), said.

Composting at individual level, community level or even bulk generators (apartments) are demonstrated by vendors at the santhe. The last one was held at the ward level in February.

“Terrace gardening, types and methods of composting, bio-methanisation, alternatives to single-use plastic are on display at the santhe. Any resident group can approach the corporator, MLA or SWM department of BBMP and we will help organise the event. The next one is likely to be held in Bommanahalli,” an official told CE.

Sarada M, a resident who volunteered for the santhe at Yelahanka, said, “We saw stalls with products for sustainable menstruation, such as cups and cloth pads, vendors selling cloth bags, composting units, and empanelled vendors for dry and wet waste collection. Link workers from BBMP gave a demonstration on composting in an apartment and dealing with mosquitoes.”

A meeting was also held by Subhash Adi, former high court judge and head of the state-level NGT committee, with ward councillors, committee representatives, MLA, zonal commissioners, BBMP officials and citizens.

At least 49 santhe were conducted at ward, community or zonal levels between February 2017 and December 2018. The focus for BBMP will now be on conducting these at 27 assembly constituencies in the city.

