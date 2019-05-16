Gang of 4 abducts woman in Bengaluru, beats her for seeing lover

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from her friend’s house in Kodigehalli and assaulted by a gang of four. According to the complaint she filed with Jeevan Bheema Nagar police, the gang threatened her at knifepoint and told her never to see her boyfriend again. The victim Rachana (name changed) is a resident of B Narayanapura in Whitefield. Police said that she is separated from her husband and works as a domestic help in Whitefiled.

She told the police that she was in a relationship with one Krishna for the past nine months and wanted to marry him. However, over the last few months she was unable to contact Krishna, police said. Rachana’s friend Suma (name changed) knew about the affair and asked her husband Basavaraju to help Rachana. On May 11, Basavaraju drove Rachana to Vijayanagar to meet Krishna. Police said Basavaraju had contacted Krishna and arranged a meeting.

They waited for Krishna till 3pm but he didn’t turn up, so Basavaraju took Rachana to his house, where she stayed the night. Suma had been to her native and Basavaraju was asleep when Rachana went to the terrace around 11 pm to speak with Krishna over the phone. She told police that this is when the gang abducted her at knifepoint and put her in an autorickshaw and drove towards Hoskote. According to her complaint, the men misbehaved with her and one even strangled her and threatened to kill her if she ever met Krishna again. The gang kicked her in her abdomen and thighs, she added.

It was around 3am when the gang stopped near a toll booth near Hoskote and this is when Rachana managed to escape. She ran towards people working at the toll booth and fearing arrest, the gang fled the spot.

Rachana managed to reach KR Puram hospital and admitted herself. Since she did not have her phone with her, police could not contact Basavaraju. On further investigation, police found that she had been abducted from Kodigehalli and the case was transferred to Kodigehalli police station. Police said they are now trying to find Krishna and identify the abductors.