Home Cities Bengaluru

Gang of 4 abducts woman in Bengaluru, beats her for seeing lover

The men kidnapped her from friend’s home, warned her at knife-point; she later escaped

Published: 16th May 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

Representational image.

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from her friend’s house in Kodigehalli and assaulted by a gang of four. According to the complaint she filed with Jeevan Bheema Nagar police, the gang threatened her at knifepoint and told her never to see her boyfriend again. The victim Rachana (name changed) is a resident of B Narayanapura in Whitefield. Police said that she is separated from her husband and works as a domestic help in Whitefiled.

She told the police that she was in a relationship with one Krishna for the past nine months and wanted to marry him. However, over the last few months she was unable to contact Krishna, police said. Rachana’s friend Suma (name changed) knew about the affair and asked her husband Basavaraju to help Rachana. On May 11, Basavaraju drove Rachana to Vijayanagar to meet Krishna. Police said Basavaraju had contacted Krishna and arranged a meeting.

They waited for Krishna till 3pm but he didn’t turn up, so Basavaraju took Rachana to his house, where she stayed the night. Suma had been to her native and Basavaraju was asleep when Rachana went to the terrace around 11 pm to speak with Krishna over the phone. She told police that this is when the gang abducted her at knifepoint and put her in an autorickshaw and drove towards Hoskote. According to her complaint, the men misbehaved with her and one even strangled her and threatened to kill her if she ever met Krishna again. The gang kicked her in her abdomen and thighs, she added.

It was around 3am when the gang stopped near a toll booth near Hoskote and this is when Rachana managed to escape. She ran towards people working at the toll booth and fearing arrest, the gang fled the spot.

Rachana managed to reach KR Puram hospital and admitted herself. Since she did not have her phone with her, police could not contact Basavaraju. On further investigation, police found that she had been abducted from Kodigehalli and the case was transferred to Kodigehalli police station. Police said they are now trying to find Krishna and identify the abductors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp