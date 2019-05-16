Two nabbed for stealing from ATM in Bengaluru, Rs 95 lakh seized

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adugodi police arrested two people for stealing money from ATM kiosks and seized Rs 95 lakh cash from them. The accused are Kishore Kumar (28), a resident of B Chandrappa Nagar in Adugodi and his friend Rakesh (37), a resident of Vishwapriya Nagar in Begur.

Kumar is an employee of Secure Value, a cash management firm, and was involved in servicing ATMs. Police arrested him based on a number of complaints registered about thefts at ATM kiosks. On May 1, Kumar took his friend Rakesh to ICICI bank ATM on Langford Road and RBL bank ATM on Residency Road. The duo stole Rs 47.83 lakh from ICICI ATM and Rs 51.3 lakh from RBL ATM and hid the money in different places.

Based on their confession, police recovered Rs 47.83 lakh from Kumar, who had kept the money in a house in NGR Layout in Roopena Agrahara. Rakesh had hidden Rs 30 lakh in his house and Rs 17.17 lakh in a house in Virat Nagar, Bommanahalli.

Police said the duo knew that the CCTV cameras in the kiosks were not functioning on May 1. So they made use of the opportunity and stole the money.