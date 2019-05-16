Bengaluru woman found hanging, kin blame hubby

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station limits on Tuesday night. The parents of the deceased alleged her husband, Girish, a businessman, killed her over dowry and other marital problems the couple had.

The deceased is Manjula, a resident of BEML Layout. Police said Manjula married Girish three years ago and they have an 18-month-old child. Manjula’s husband found the body and immediately alerted the police and his in-laws.

Manjula’s mother Jayamma filed a complaint with Rajarajeshwari Nagar police accusing Girish of killing Manjula.