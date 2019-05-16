Home Cities Bengaluru

New feature in BBMP app to track auto-tipper movement

With the new facility, all of them will be equipped with 24-hour monitoring systems using CCTV cameras, and all information will be stored digitally at the control room.

Published: 16th May 2019

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With several auto-tippers found to be ditching work, the civic body is now planning to track their attendance and movement through a new feature on Bin Tipper’s app. As per the 2016 SWM rules, one auto-tipper is allotted for 750 houses.

“The new app feature will bring transparency and keep track of completion of the daily task of the auto-tippers,” D Randeep, Special Commissioner, SWM, said. “Since pourakarmikas are already following the biometric system of attendance, the app will also list who is working in which ward. This will help citizens identify the person and also send feedback if the work has not been attended to,” Randeep added.

The feature is expected to go live in three months. “It will especially help people who work at night and tend to miss the auto-tipper in the morning since they wake up late. They will get notifications on the app, informing them about its status,” Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan said.
BBMP will also soon introduce a centralised Smart Control Room to monitor waste management activities.

The project is in the last stage of being finalised and is expected to be functional after the elections. The civic agency maintains seven composting plants across the city. With the new facility, all of them will be equipped with 24-hour monitoring systems using CCTV cameras, and all information will be stored digitally in the control room.

According to BBMP registry, while 2,580 registered auto-tippers are deployed for collection of door-to-door garbage, only 1,273 of them were recently found to have marked their attendance at the ward level.
However, officers at the ground level can record their attendance at different transfer locations through QR code displayed on the windshield of the tippers.

