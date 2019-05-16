On top of the world: 50-member team TO Climb snowy mountains

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After going through two months of rigorous training, a 50-member team from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kodagu and one participant from the United States of America, are set to conquer the snow-capped Himalayas. The trekkers are leaving Mysuru this weekend and comprise 26 women, 13 children and 11 men, who have prepped up to hike the Sar Pass, which is at a height of about 14,000 feet.

The Himalayan expedition, organised jointly by Royal Ryders Mysuru and International Academy for Mountaineering and Allied Sports (IAMAS), will see trekkers between the ages of 10 and 61 years participating in the event.

To ensure they are completely ready for the trek, members of the Royal Ryders and IAMAS organised fitness sessions. “The Sar Pass trek which is a popular trail is a high-altitude trek, and requires proper training. Over the past two months, we conducted various fitness sessions, fun games and hosted team building activities for the members.

To improve their endurance, we conducted a trail walk to Chamundi Hill, a trek to Kunthi betta, and rock craft training. In addition, they were also taken for water sports activities at Varuna lake and a Josh run programme,” said Vinay Singh, founder-chairman of Royal Ryders, who is training the team. He added that by taking part in this Himalayan expedition, the team members will be able to experience nature in its true form.

A special lecture was also organised for their benefit by Colonel V V Ayyappa, NCC Commanding officer. In addition, they went through a medical test that was conducted by Dr Shravya. Deputy Director of Mysuru Palace Board, T S Subramanya formally flagged off the Himalayan expedition in front of the palace recently.