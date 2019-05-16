Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic woes at Bengaluru's Tin Factory junction to end soon?

KR Puram Traffic police have cleared all the encroachments from Tin Factory Junction to KR Puram Railway station.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

People were stuck in traffic for hours near J C Road in Bengaluru on Monday

Representational image.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru's Tin Factory Junction is infamous as one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the city.

Regular commuters here know the pain of getting stuck in traffic for over 45 minutes to cross a stretch of just 1.5 km. But Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) are finally on a mission to address the traffic woes here.

BTP chief Harishekaran P  and his team on Wednesday conducted a spot check at the Tin Factory Junction along with officials of various departments like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board. They discussed action to be taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Harishekaran asked for removal of encroachments by footpath vendors and shopkeepers on the stretch and focussed on widening of the road at the junction.

KR Puram Traffic police have cleared all the encroachments from Tin Factory Junction to KR Puram Railway station.

"Five permanent shops that had encroached the land near Tin Factory for quite a while now were cleared. This apart, many cart vendors and footpath encroachers were also removed with the help of BBMP officials. Even vehicles parked in wrong parking zones were towed away," said KR Puram traffic official.

"An unused land in front of KR Puram railway station under-bridge was also cleared," the official added.
The clearance of encroachments has given a relief to commuters. "Now, we have a good amount of space to commute. However, a meeting with the BMTC also should be held as their drivers do not follow the lane discipline," said Rekha Arun, a techie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Bengaluru traffic Bengaluru's Tin Factory Junction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP holds a silent demonstration to protest clashes at Amit Shah's roadshow
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Wednesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'TMC goons vandalized Vidyasagar statue, not BJP' says Amit Shah on Kolkata incident
Gallery
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most.As another season comes to a close, here are the top guns across the European leagues that fired the most number of time. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi, Ronaldo and Aguero: 15 top goal scorers in Europe this season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp