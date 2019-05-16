Traffic woes at Bengaluru's Tin Factory junction to end soon?

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru's Tin Factory Junction is infamous as one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the city.

Regular commuters here know the pain of getting stuck in traffic for over 45 minutes to cross a stretch of just 1.5 km. But Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) are finally on a mission to address the traffic woes here.

BTP chief Harishekaran P and his team on Wednesday conducted a spot check at the Tin Factory Junction along with officials of various departments like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board. They discussed action to be taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Harishekaran asked for removal of encroachments by footpath vendors and shopkeepers on the stretch and focussed on widening of the road at the junction.

KR Puram Traffic police have cleared all the encroachments from Tin Factory Junction to KR Puram Railway station.

"Five permanent shops that had encroached the land near Tin Factory for quite a while now were cleared. This apart, many cart vendors and footpath encroachers were also removed with the help of BBMP officials. Even vehicles parked in wrong parking zones were towed away," said KR Puram traffic official.

"An unused land in front of KR Puram railway station under-bridge was also cleared," the official added.

The clearance of encroachments has given a relief to commuters. "Now, we have a good amount of space to commute. However, a meeting with the BMTC also should be held as their drivers do not follow the lane discipline," said Rekha Arun, a techie.