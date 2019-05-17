Home Cities Bengaluru

Bellandur residents file plaint over pathetic roads

In their police complaint against BBMP and L&T, they say with rains already here, waterlogged roads pose a danger to life and limb

Published: 17th May 2019 06:45 AM

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fed up with the waterlogged roads in Bellandur in the aftermath of the recent heavy rains, the Bellandur Development Forum (BDF) on Thursday evening filed a complaint at the local police station against BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad and the road contractor of Larsen & Toubro for dereliction of duty.

BRF comprises nearly 100 resident welfare associations of Bellandur. BDF president Vishnu Prasad said the pathetic condition of the road puts many lives in danger every day.

TNIE has a copy of the letter which states that hundreds of requests were made to the BBMP, and personal messages were sent to the officials and ward committee members, but all in vain. “The Mahadevapura Task Force have looked the other way too. Most of the roads in the area are in the worst possible condition. There is no accountability by the representatives involved,” the letter states.

Prasad told TNIE, “The roads are not motorable and it dangerous to ride on them. Monsoon is set to begin by June 5 and something needs to be done urgently. This is why we took this extreme step.”

The complaint states that according to Section 58 of the Karnataka Municipality Act, officials concerned are required to maintain public streets, stormwater drains, lights and public safety in general but they have failed miserably in all aspects. “This is hurting the general public and it can be labelled as ‘voluntarily causing hurt’,” the letter stated.

The letter alleged that accidents on these roads have resulted in many deaths and added that there is a larger conspiracy involving the BBMP and its contractors. It also questioned the efficiency of the stormwater department in tackling the waterlogging problem. 

