Home Cities Bengaluru

These ‘angels’ help many reunite with relatives in India’

When she was growing up in Downingtown, Leslie Bernand (name changed)wondered whether she might someday locate a blood relative in India, from where she was adopted as a baby. 

Published: 17th May 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When she was growing up in Downingtown, Leslie Bernand (name changed) wondered whether she might someday locate a blood relative in India, from where she was adopted as a baby. 

But she never expected that her journey towards finding would confront her to hundreds of ‘DNA search angels’ on social media who would work like ‘detectives’ to reunite her with her family which is supposedly in India.

“These are volunteers on Facebook who are helping people from many countries including the USA, The Netherlands, China, France etc to find their roots in India through genetic genealogy. Though I am yet to trace my family in India I have found many ‘angels’ who are helping me towards this,” Leslie explained.

Speaking to TNIE, the administrator of one such group ‘DNA India Adoptees’ Mirjam Bina said, “In our site on Facebook we are for and by Indian adoptees who are forever connected with India because of their DNA. Here we share our stories and then it is taken forward by the ‘angels’ who are part of this group and many such groups and work towards finding clues to hunt for 
the families.”

In Bina’s case she was found alone at Chatrapathi Shivaji terminus in Mumbai and was later moved to the Netherlands. Recently she found one such DNA ‘angel’ from Mangaluru, based in UAE who told her that 
her ancestral family was from a Mangaluru Catholic community. 

Her search for her family still continues but through her DNA detective on Facebook she was connected to Dr Niraj Rai, Scientist and group head, Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) in Lucknow. 

He explained to The New Indian Express that he has collected more than one lakh DNA samples and he also has ancestry data of more than 100 ethnic groups. He has helped several ‘angels’ from various social media groups who work as DNA detectives to help people across the world to trace their families.

“I have helped many. Confidentiality of the ‘detective’, as well as the samples, is maintained. I have collected DNA samples for my research. We work with many other genetic genalogists too,” he added.

Meanwhile, the group ‘DNA Detectives’ on Facebook which is a closed group, helps people with advice about how to use DNA to track down biological family. Also, a non-profit organisation ‘Searchangels.org’ also claims to have many volunteers from India who work towards finding birth families. “In our group the volunteers are skilled at finding the adoptee’s birth family through both traditional search and genetic genealogy.

However, no legal documents for the same will be provided. Ours is one of the largest social media resources for people interested in conducting their own searches,” said their website. Many volunteers on different such groups have made many Indian contacts who now work towards helping people who they have never met to discover the most intimate details about their origins. 

AncestryDNA, the ancestry testing service, 23andMe, Living DNA, Family Tree DNA, MyHeritage, National Geographics’s Geno 2.0 and several others have many customer bases connected to India.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DNA India Adoptees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp