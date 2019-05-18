Bengaluru police begin probe into electrocution death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yeshwantpur police on Friday issued notices to BESCOM, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd and BBMP seeking a report over the incident in which a 14-year-old boy suffered burns after he came in contact with a high tension wire at Mathikere on Thursday.



The boy, Nikhil, is recovering in Victoria Hospital and is communicating with his parents. However, he has been kept in the ICU for observation.

“We have asked the boy’s father Amaresh to file a complaint. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the negligence of the house owner — Jagannath — was one of the reasons for the mishap. We have also filed a case against Jagannath’s family for ignoring repeated KPTCL notices since 2002 which directed them to vacate the house as there was violation in construction under a 66kV electricity wire,” police said.