Lokayukta flays BDA for not issuing online khatas

S Lalitha

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta on Friday came down heavily on the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for not complying with an order by the Chief Secretary to issue only online khatas to property owners from March 28. It has issued notices to the BDA Commissioner as well as the BDA Secretary and asked the latter to investigate the reasons for not issuing a khata and submit a report within

six weeks.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report by The New Indian Express on March 15, the Lokayukta questioned as to how the BDA officials concerned had violated directions given by the Chief Secretary.

The Lokayukta billed the failure to abide by the directives as ‘disobedience of the orders of a superior officer of the rank of the Chief Secretary of the State’ as well as “gross maladministration” within section 2 (10) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act 1984. “Therefore, it is necessary to investigate the conduct or misconduct of such officer/official and take action if any misconduct or maladministration was committed by them,” the Lokayukta said.

Stating that it was treating the TNIE report as source material, the Lokayukta said it had initiated suo-motu proceedings under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984.

He said the report has to be submitted on July 10 and must have the following details: number of applications filed for change of khata in all the layouts formed and sites allotted by BDA; period of delay caused in disposal of the applications, reasons for rejection of the applications for change of khata and whether applicants were given a hearing; number of applications pending disposal; names of applicants and duration it was kept pending and to assess if there was a violation of the SAKALA scheme if it applies to khata change. The report also wanted a clear report on the working of each of the officials entrusted with khata work. The case has been for July 10.