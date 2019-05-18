Lokayukta seeks report from BBMP commissioner

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An inquiry conducted by the Lokayukta police has revealed that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials turned a blind eye towards an unauthorised construction by allegedly allowing a site owner to build a five-storey commercial building which encroached upon a pavement without leaving setbacks on Cubbonpet Main Road against the sanctioned plan of two floors.



Expressing displeasure over the alleged violation within stone’s throw distance from the BBMP head office and corporation market, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty registered suo motu proceedings based on the inquiry report and directed BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad to submit a report on the matter within eight weeks.

The Lokayukta also issued a notice to chief engineer, east division, executive engineer, Shivajinagar division, assistant executive engineer, Vasanthanagar sub-division, an assistant engineer, Sampangiramanagar.



“The commissioner’s report should have details such as engineers in-charge of the area in question, who are endowed with the duties of inspecting and construction of the property bearing No.196 and 196/1, Cubbonpet Main Road, name and address of the officials concerned, nature of default and dereliction of duty by the engineers and nature of the violation committed in construction of the building owned by P Jayashankar and P Prema, and steps taken to prevent further construction of the building encroaching pavement and also demolition of unauthorised construction,” the Lokayukta said in the order.

“The report submitted by the police is factually correct. BBMP authorities are required to prevent any further construction of the building and take steps for removal/demolition of the offending portion of the building,” the Lokayukta orders added.



The inquiry was ordered by Lokayukta after receiving an anonymous complaint in April with a photo of the building. In response to the notice issued by Lokayukta police, the owner of the building Jayashankar defended the construction, saying he did not violate the sanctioned plan and that he was ready to face any action if there was any violation.