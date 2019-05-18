Home Cities Bengaluru

PMO wants suburban rail project reworked

Says it should connect city to suburbs; project likely to be delayed, revision of report to take six months to a year 

Published: 18th May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-awaited dedicated suburban rail project for the city is set to be further delayed, with the Prime Minister’s Office asking for a restructuring of the proposal submitted for the Rs 22,242-crore project, over two months ago. It wants the project to focus on providing connectivity from suburban areas to the city, and leave the core of the city to be serviced by bus or Metro.  

This was specified in a letter sent by the Railway Board to the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE), the nodal agency,  advising it to restructure the proposal and revise the Detailed Project Report, as per suggestions offered by the PMO and the Ministry of Finance. The letter was received by the office of the Chief Administrative Office (Constructions) in Bengaluru, on April 29.

Highly-placed railway sources billed the whole project as “back to square one”. A top railway official said it would take anywhere between six months to a year for a new project report to be prepared. K-RIDE would carry out the work instead of consultancy firm, RITES, which had prepared the present report. 
It may be recalled that the report was meant to be placed before the Union Cabinet on its last working day on March 7, but was dropped at the last minute as the financial viability 

of the project came into question. The letter, signed by Ruth Changsan, the director of Metropolitan Transport Project, Railway Board, New

Delhi, dated April 10, says, “The PMO vide ID dated March 20 has directed the Board to restructure the Bengaluru suburban transport project, as discussed in the meeting chaired by principal secretary to the Prime Minister, held on March 11. The Ministry of Finance vide office memorandum dated March 25 was also furnished with observations on  the proposal.”

It has listed five major aspects that need to be reworked. Calling for reducing the number of suburban stations with the City, it felt the core of the city needs to be served by the Metro or bus. “The proposed suburban lines should not compete with Metro. The suburban lines should be planned to bring people from and to suburban areas of the city, and for their development as nodal centres,” it said.

The Kengeri to Whitefield corridor proposed in the suburban project had been strongly opposed by BMRCL, as it felt that Metro operations will cater to the same route. A similar issue was raised about the Yelahanka-Rajanukunte route as well as the suburban line to airport. 

The letter also called for bifurcation of the project into many point-to-point projects. The fares should be fixed such that it would meet the Operations and Maintenance cost of the project. It called for a comparison to be made, with the fares prevalent in other modes of transport.

The Finance Ministry has suggested reworking the financial cost of the project with Viability Gap Fund (one-time grant) as well as the implementation of the individual point-to-point projects through public-private partnership mode. It called upon “the State government and Ministry of Railways to facilitate this by offering surplus land parcels or VGF and structure it on a revenue sharing basis.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister’s Office PMO suburban rail bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp